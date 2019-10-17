Great new deal reached on Brexit: Boris Johnson

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

London, Oct 17: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced what he said was a "great new deal" for Britain to leave the European Union, as leaders gathered in Brussels for talks.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control now. Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," he tweeted.

"Where there is a will, there is a deal -- we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.

"I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal," he said, referring to the European Council of the leaders of member states that was to meet later Thursday.

The two sides have been working on the legal text of a deal, but it will still need the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

Northern Ireland''s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has cast doubt on its sign off, saying they still cannot support it.

UK Parliament rejects Boris Johnson's early election bid in Brexit run-up

Britain is due to leave the European Union by October 31, with Johnson racing against time to strike a deal to meet that deadline.

Talks between the UK''s Brexit team, led by secretary of state for leaving the EU Stephen Barclay, and the EU negotiators led by Michel Barnier entered a crunch phase on Wednesday to try and thrash out something that the leaders of the 28 EU member-countries can green-light during their two-day summit.

However, differences remain on proposed customs and tax arrangements between EU nation Ireland and UK territory Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)