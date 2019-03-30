Brexit: PM May not giving up as yet; might make 4th attempt to get MPs’ backing on deal

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 30: There are not many people who are feeling hopeful about the Brexit which was supposed to take place on Friday, March 29, but was delayed. But British Prime Minister Theresa May, who saw her withdrawal deal facing the third defeat in Parliament in just over two months, is not the one to give up yet.

According to a report in BBC, a cornered May and her cabinet are now in the lookout for ways to try a fourth time to get her withdrawal pact win support of the MPs. On Friday, she said the UK would need "an alternative way forward" after her plan was defeated by 58 votes.

Labour leader Jermy Corbyn has meanwhile asked May to changer her deal or resign. The May government has so far failed to win over 34 Conservative rebels, including both Remainers and Brexiteers who feel the deal leaves the country too closely aligned to Europe.

However, the fact that the margin of defeat came down from 149 a fortnight ago to what it is now made the prime minister interested to seek support in the House of Commons, BBC cited a source close to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister.

Meanwhile, on Friday, thousands of supporters assembled out the British Parliament to express their anger over the delay in Brexit.