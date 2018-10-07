Brett Kavanaugh sworn-in as US Supreme Court Judge after Senate clearance

Brett Kavanaugh

Overcoming unprecedented opposition mounted by Democrats and a series of allegations of sexual assault, Judge Brett Kavanagh was earlier confirmed by the Senate on the nine-member bench of the Supreme Court. Coming ahead of the crucial November 6 mid-term elections, the conformation of Kavanaugh as Supreme Court judge, albeit with a short majority, gives a major moral and political victory to President Donald Trump and his ruling Republican party.

Brett Kavanaugh with family

Retired Associate Justice Anthony M Kennedy administered the Judicial Oath. Wife Ashley Kavanaugh held the family Bible. Justice Kavanaugh's two daughters, Liza and Margaret, and his parents attended the ceremony. Kavanaugh replaces Kennedy, who had announced his resignation early this year. The swearing in of Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court judge brought to end weeks of bitterly fought battle between the ruling Republican and the opposition Democratic parties.

A large group of protesters walking to the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Washington

Things took an ugly turn in the last few weeks, when at least three women came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted them. Millions of people inside US and abroad watched live on their television sets the open hearing of Kavanaugh and his first accuser Christine Ford, a professor in California. Under tremendous political pressure, Trump ordered a last-minute FBI supplemental inquiry, the results of which reports said did not prove the allegations.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Kamala Harris speaking against Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh is the second Supreme Court nominee of President Donald Trump to be confirmed by the Senate. Trump who was on a November 6 mid-term election campaign trail in Kansas called Kavanaugh to congratulate him on his confirmation and swearing in. "I just congratulated him," he said, "Congratulations". It was well fought. I mean, who would have thought a thing like that could've happened -- what he's been through? Everything was uncorroborated," he told reporters in Topeka, Kansas.

US President Donald Trump

Describing Kavanaugh as an outstanding person, Trump alleged that in recent weeks he and his family suffered a lot because of the opposition Democratic lawmakers who according to him supported an uncorroborated allegation of sexual assault against him. "We're very honored that he was able to withstand this horrible, horrible attack by the Democrats. It's a horrible attack that nobody should have to go through," he said. "But the beautiful thing is, he is now in. He's going to be there for a long time. And he's just an outstanding intellect, outstanding scholar, a brilliant lawyer -- brilliant at everything he's ever done. So we're very happy. It was a great vote, a very historic vote," Trump said. Even as he was being sworn in inside the Supreme Court, scores of people protested across the street at the Capitol.