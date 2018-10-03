Trump makes fun of Christine Blasey Ford, says all she remembers is “I had one beer”

Donald Trump

Thereafter Trump imitated Ford's question and answer session at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

"How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know," Trump said mocking Ford. "What neighbourhood was it in? I don't know. Where's the house?' I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it?' I don't know, but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember," Trump said amid cheering and laughter from his supporters.

Brett Kavanaugh being sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee

The allegations, he said, had a great impact on Judge Kavanaugh. "A man's life is in tatters. His wife is shattered," he said and alleged that the Democrats are behind this. "They destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people," Trump said.

Trump on Monday (Oct 1) jokingly remarked that he doesn't have drinking habit which he considers to be one of his good qualities, in reference to Kavanaugh who earlier spoke about his drinking habits during the testimony of his sexual assault allegations.

People hold signs during a protest against Kavanaugh outside the offices of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. in Las Vegas.

"I'm not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life, OK? It's one of my only good traits. I don't drink," Trump told reporters jokingly, resulting in a burst of laughter from some reporters at a White House news conference.

"Whenever they're looking for something, I'm going to say, 'I never had a glass of alcohol'. I've never had alcohol. ... Can you imagine if I had what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst. But I never drank. I never drank," Trump said.

A large group of protesters against Brett Kavanaugh walk to offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.,Â on Capitol Hill in Washington

The President was responding to a question on the drinking habits of his Supreme Court nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations of sexual assault when he was in high school and college. Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault allegations, wherein he also talked about his drinking habits.

On Friday, September 28, the Senate Judiciary Committee formally asked the White House to order the FBI to carry out a supplemental background investigation, saying it should probe "current credible allegations" against Kavanaugh. In compliance with the Senate's request, Trump then asked the FBI to reopen its background probe into Kavanaugh with the process "limited in scope and completed in less than one week".