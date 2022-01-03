Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been urgently hospitalised after experiencing abdominal pain

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Rio De Janeiro, Jan 03: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital early Monday morning after he experienced abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told local news media that he might need treatment for a probable intestinal obstruction. The 66-year-old is being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Macedo added.

Bolsonaro, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

He has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018.

In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:40 [IST]