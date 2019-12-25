  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brazil Prez Bolsonaro temporarily lost memory after he fell in bathroom

    By
    |

    Sao Paulo, Dec 25: In a tragic incident the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily lost his memory. Bolsonaro fell down at his official residence and suffered injury his official residence, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

    As per the reports, Bolsonaro, 64-year-old slipped in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace on Monday night.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

    In September, he was wounded in a knife attack during his presidency campaigning and now he has temporarily lost his memory.

    In an interview Bolsonaro said that he lost the memory temorally after he fell down and hit his head, but now he has managed to get back a lot of things and he is doing well.

    PM Modi meets Putin in Brazil, discusses bilateral ties

    According to the office statement, Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released Tuesday. He is recommended to take rest.

    A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the statement said.

    Reportedly, his health has been a subject of concern ever since he became president on January 1. In September, he underwent four surgeries to treat the stab injury in his abdomen.

    In the early December, he had been examined for skin cancer.

    More INJURY News

    Read more about:

    injury interview brazil bathroom

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue