Brazil Prez Bolsonaro temporarily lost memory after he fell in bathroom

Sao Paulo, Dec 25: In a tragic incident the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily lost his memory. Bolsonaro fell down at his official residence and suffered injury his official residence, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

As per the reports, Bolsonaro, 64-year-old slipped in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace on Monday night.

In September, he was wounded in a knife attack during his presidency campaigning and now he has temporarily lost his memory.

In an interview Bolsonaro said that he lost the memory temorally after he fell down and hit his head, but now he has managed to get back a lot of things and he is doing well.

According to the office statement, Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released Tuesday. He is recommended to take rest.

A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the statement said.

Reportedly, his health has been a subject of concern ever since he became president on January 1. In September, he underwent four surgeries to treat the stab injury in his abdomen.

In the early December, he had been examined for skin cancer.