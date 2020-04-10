  • search
    Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation

    London, Apr 10: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson left the intensive care as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

    However he remains under close observation in hospital. Johnson was admitted to ST. Thomas Hospital on Sunday evening with a high temperature and cough. He was rushed to intensive care on Monday, where he spent three nights receiving treatment.

    Boris Johnson
    "The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," an official statement said. He is in extremely good spirits, the statement also said.

    US President, Donald Trump tweeted that the improvement in Johnson's health is great news.

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 8:05 [IST]
