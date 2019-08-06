  • search
    'Bizarre' Brisbane ensuite with no barriers shocks the internet

    By Shreya
    |

    Brisbane, Aug 06: A Brisbane man removed the walls of his ensuite bathroom to make a bedroom open plan in his £1million house. He didn't even keep a glass wall as a barrier between the bathroom and his room, evoking varied reaction on Twitter.

    "Ensuites without walls. The owner of this Wynnum house knocked them down and he says it's what couples want. What do you think?" Australian real estate reporter, Debra Bella tweeted along with the picture.

    Bizarre Brisbane en suite with no barriers shocks the internet
    Image credit: @Debrabela81

    From the bedroom a person can even view the bathtub, two basins, shower area. The commode is placed in a semi-private zone, without proper doors.

    Did an asteroid triggered '1000 foot-tsunami' on Mars? Find out here

    The owner claimed to knock down the walls of the bathroom, because it is what a couple wants. The owner, Troy Williamson in a comment said, "Husband and wife will have two basins together, double showers. That's how I wanted this room to be, all opened."

    Since being shared on June 14, it has collected over 450 likes and more than 90 retweets. What do you think of a bathroom without walls?

