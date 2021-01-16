YouTube
    Washington, Jan 16: President-elect Joe Biden says even a scaled-down inauguration with thousands of troops and law enforcement authorities will give the world a clear sign that America is coming back.

    Biden's inauguration shows America is coming back

    Biden said Friday at a virtual reception for inauguration donors that he has complete confidence in law enforcement's ability to ensure dignity, peace and security for this event. He says his own team is working closely with law enforcement.

    In first 100 days in office, Joe Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans

    Alluding to President Donald Trump's rhetoric inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week, Biden said, What this president has done is sort of a stain on America.

    Biden will be sworn in at noon Wednesday, two weeks after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming Biden's election victory. Five people died, and Trump was impeached again.

    Saturday, January 16, 2021, 17:18 [IST]
