YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Joe Biden is 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Feb 19: United States President Joe Biden is convinced that President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

    "At this moment, I'm convinced" Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine, Biden said. He cited the "significant intelligence capability" of the US government. Biden added, "We have reason to believe that."

    Joe Biden is convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
    United States President Joe Biden

    Biden described the decision he believes Putin has made as a "catastrophic and needless war of choice," but sought to emphasize that a diplomatic path is still an option should Putin choose to de-escalate in a meaningful way.

    Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters. He said the U.S. has reason to believe that Russia is engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in," but did not provide details.

    More VALDIMIR PUTIN News  

    Read more about:

    valdimir putin joe biden russia ukraine

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X