Washington, Feb 19: United States President Joe Biden is convinced that President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

"At this moment, I'm convinced" Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine, Biden said. He cited the "significant intelligence capability" of the US government. Biden added, "We have reason to believe that."

Biden described the decision he believes Putin has made as a "catastrophic and needless war of choice," but sought to emphasize that a diplomatic path is still an option should Putin choose to de-escalate in a meaningful way.

Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters. He said the U.S. has reason to believe that Russia is engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in," but did not provide details.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:37 [IST]