Repositioning not a real withdrawal says US after Russia offers to cut back troops

Biden announces $500M more in aid for Ukraine, the latest burst of support for Kyiv as war grinds on

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 30: President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine about the ongoing work by the United States and its allies and partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said in a statement.

"In addition, President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid," it added.

"Biden also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week. President Zelenskyy updated President Biden on the status of Ukraine's negotiations with Russia," the statement concluded.

Russian forces have bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, a day after promising to scale down military operations in the cities during a new round of negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

The renewed aggression follows Russia and Ukraine's first face-to-face peace talks in nearly three weeks at a palace in Istanbul, in which Russia's defence ministry said it would curtail operations in that area "to increase mutual trust".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 23:17 [IST]