Bhery bhel done: This British chef is a hit with jhalmuri

London: It is a moment of pride for every Indian when our national anthem is sung on the British ground and more glory when India wins the match. But another thing that made the Indians super proud is - our street food stall in the streets of London.

Walking through streets queued with vendors preparing tangy and spicy lip-smacking snacks like bhelpuri and gol-gappe (phuchka) and chaat we know we can yield to our temptation for street food any time since our childhood. But when you're in a foreign land, that's when you begin to miss the roadside stalls. Well, if you're in London, you don't have to worry about it anymore because a British chef, Angus Denoon, sells Jhalmuri and other Indian snacks on the streets of London!

Yes, it is surprisingly true!

A video, which has been making rounds on the internet, where a British man is preparing and selling the tangy and spicy Indian lip-smacking snack 'Jhalmuri' is winning hearts across the country.

The man had set up a small bhel stall outside London's Oval Stadium during the India v/s Australia cricket match last Sunday. A few Indians who came to watch the match spotted him and recorded a video.

The craze is so much that even the video has managed to impress Big B (Amitabh Bachchan) who went on to share it on Twitter. He even used a hilarious pun to caption the video - "Bhery bhel done"!

bhery bhel done 🤣 https://t.co/xMNpRT8ZCe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

'Jhalmuri' is spiced puffed rice, garnished with chopped boiled potatoes, tomatoes, cucumber, green chillies, coconut and sprinkled with some mustard oil.

British chef, Angus Denoon first tasted jhal muri, the spicier Bengali version of bhelpuri, in 2005 during a trip to Kolkata. According to a report in the Telegraph, India, Denoon spent a couple of weeks exploring the street food of Kolkata, and was charmed by the friendliness of the citizens. He fell in love with Kolkata's street food and decided to sell one the best forms of chaat sold in the city.

Over the years, his business has expanded, and now he also owns a van. The van gives him more options to serve people with, especially a variety of pickles to add to the flavours of the spicy and tangy 'jhalmuri'.

It's a bliss for every Indians living in London enjoying Indian team playing world cup with the tangy bite of 'jhalmuri'.