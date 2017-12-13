Beware, the Chinese are viewing your profile on social media

Fake social media accounts created by the Chinese have come under the scanner of the intelligence agencies. Chinese intelligence officials are creating fake social media accounts to gather information, the German domestic intelligence has reported.

The Chinese intelligence agencies are on the networks such as LinkedIn and have been trying to gather information, the report also stated. The Chinese are keeping a close tab on the data of users, habits and hobbies apart from political interests, the report further added.

Nine months of research had found that more than 10,000 German citizens had been contacted on the LinkedIn professional networking site by fake profiles disguised as headhunters, consultants, think-tankers or scholars, the intelligence report also said.

The Chinese foreign ministry has however rubbished these allegations.

We hope the relevant German organizations, particularly government departments, can speak and act more responsibly, and not do things that are not beneficial to the development of bilateral relations, the Chinese foreign ministry also said.

Among the faked profiles whose details were published were that of Rachel Li", identified as a "headhunter" at "RiseHR", and an "Alex Li", a "Project Manager at Center for Sino-Europe Development Studies.

OneIndia News