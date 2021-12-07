YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Beijing Winter Olympics: US announced diplomatic boycott

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Dec 07: US officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in China after Beijing pledged unspecified countermeasures against any such diplomatic boycott.

    Beijing Winter Olympics: US announced diplomatic boycott

    Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesperson said that those calling for a boycott are grandstanding and should stop so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the US in important areas.

    If the US insists on willingly clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures, he said. Beijing also said that it opposes the politicisation of sports.

    US President Joe Biden had last month said that the boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games. The US is hosting the Olympics in 2028.

    More WINTER OLYMPICS News  

    Read more about:

    beijing olympics winter olympics

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X