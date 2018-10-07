  • search

Audi sales in China reach record high

    Beijing, Oct 7: Luxury German automaker Audi's sales in China in the first eight months of 2018 hit a record high, Xinhua cited Audi China Enterprise Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Audi AG, as saying.

    The carmaker delivered 417,234 vehicles to China's customers between January and August this year, which is 15.8 per cent more than the corresponding figure last year.

    The Xinhua also reported that Audi will strengthen its research and development (R&D) capability in China further.

    The automaker also said that in another five years, the staff members in Audi China's research centres will go up to 650 from the current figure of 280. It said the R&D teams will work on automatic driving, digitalisation and new energy vehicles.

    Audi is also set to open an R&D and testing unit in the east Chinese city of Wuxi in early 2019, the report added.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 16:11 [IST]
