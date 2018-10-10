Asim Munir is new ISI chief and why India expects nothing from him

New Delhi, Oct 10: Lt. General Asim Munir has been appointed as the new Director General of chief of the Pakistan's spy agency, ISI. He took over from Lt. Gen Naveed Mukthar, who retired on October 1.

He was among the six major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general on September 28. For the top job, he was handpicked by the Pakistan Army.

Munir was previously the DG, military intelligence and is known to share a very good rapport with the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The fact that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan did not play any role in the appointment goes on to show Munir's proximity to the army. In the past, the army hands over three names to the PM and it is he who makes a choice. However this time around, Khan was given just one name and all he had to do was formally approve it.

Munir takes over at a crucial time, when tensions with India are at an all time high. Indian officials say that they do not expect any change in strategy by Pakistan, with the new ISI chief in place. He is expected to continue from where Mukhtar left off.

Among the key issues on his plate would be the Kashmir issue, where Pakistan has taken an aggressive stance. He also takes over at a time when India has made it clear that it wants peace, but not at the cost of self-respect. India is also planning several measures to take down terrorists both within and across the border.

Indian officials tell OneIndia that they do not expect any change in policy by the new chief. It is clear that he has been handpicked by the army chief of Pakistan, with whom he shares a good rapport. The fact that the army chief did not give a choice of three names to the PM shows that the military had made up its mind and decided to place its blue-eyed boy at the helm of affairs, the official said.