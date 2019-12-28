As tension escalates along LoC, China urges restraint

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Dec 28: China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking action to escalate tensions, amid reports of incidents of exchange of fire by the armies on both sides along the Line of Control (LOC).

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army and a woman were killed on Wednesday in unprovoked firing during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said, adding that Pakistan was targeting civilian population in India with vengeance from gun and mortar positions deployed and inside villages in PoK.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday claimed that two of its soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops along the LOC.

Army officer, woman killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

"We noted the relevant reports and we are following the situation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

"As neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability," he said.