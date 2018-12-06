Home News International As George H W Bush is laid to rest, his service dog Sully also mourns like million others

As George H W Bush is laid to rest, his service dog Sully also mourns like million others

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 6: The US on Wednesday, December 5, bid goodbye to its 41st president George H W Bush who passed away on November 30 at the age of 94. However, it was not only the humans who grieved the passing away of one of the US's most prominent presidents but also an animal.

The former president's service dog Sully, who arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday (Dec 4) morning, to pay his respects to the departed soul, stood by the casket in which Bush lied in state for some time before lying down, TODAY reported.

Earlier this week, a picture was posted on Sully's Instagram account showing him lying in front of Bush's casket. The moving image had the caption "Mission complete".

Sully, named after renowned pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, was brought to the late former president to keep him active following the death of his wife Barbara in April this year. Bush grew a close bonding with the yellow Labrador and also showed him on a picture tweet that included another former US president Bill Clinton.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully will remain with the Bush family till the late former president is buried and will be transferred to Washington's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program after the Christmas holidays get over.

Also Read | President for president: George W Bush breaks down while paying tributes to George H W Bush

Bush's son George W Bush, also another former president, praised Sully saying it was an honour to have him.