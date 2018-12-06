  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    As George H W Bush is laid to rest, his service dog Sully also mourns like million others

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 6: The US on Wednesday, December 5, bid goodbye to its 41st president George H W Bush who passed away on November 30 at the age of 94. However, it was not only the humans who grieved the passing away of one of the US's most prominent presidents but also an animal.

    As George H W Bush is laid to rest, his service dog Sully also mourns like million others
    Image Courtesy: @GeorgeHWBush

    The former president's service dog Sully, who arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday (Dec 4) morning, to pay his respects to the departed soul, stood by the casket in which Bush lied in state for some time before lying down, TODAY reported.

    View this post on Instagram

    Mission complete.

    A post shared by Sully H.W. Bush (@sullyhwbush) on

    Earlier this week, a picture was posted on Sully's Instagram account showing him lying in front of Bush's casket. The moving image had the caption "Mission complete".

    View this post on Instagram

    Sully says goodbye to Bush 41.

    A post shared by Alex Moe (@alexnbcnews) on

    Sully, named after renowned pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, was brought to the late former president to keep him active following the death of his wife Barbara in April this year. Bush grew a close bonding with the yellow Labrador and also showed him on a picture tweet that included another former US president Bill Clinton.

    Sully will remain with the Bush family till the late former president is buried and will be transferred to Washington's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program after the Christmas holidays get over.

    Also Read | President for president: George W Bush breaks down while paying tributes to George H W Bush

    Bush's son George W Bush, also another former president, praised Sully saying it was an honour to have him.

    Read more about:

    usa death dog animal funeral washington george h w bush

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue