Army chief Bajwa, ISI chief meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Report

Islamabad, Mar 30: Amid call for Pakistan Prime Minister's resignation, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with Director-General of the ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum, reportedly met Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The development comes after Imran Khan lost majority in the Lower House of Parliament ahead of crucial vote on the no-confidence motion. The prime minister is also expected to address the nation later today.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The PTI government lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament following the late-night development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 31.

The joint opposition has 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government that has left with 164 MNAs.

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Imran Khan has claimed a foreign plot being hatched to oust him but it is unlikely to help him salvage the situation.

"Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. "Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest," Imran Khan said during a rally.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 17:59 [IST]