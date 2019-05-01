  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amnesty condemns Yemen rebels' detention of scribes

    By PTI
    |

    Dubai, May 1: Amnesty International on Wednesday condemned the prolonged detention of 10 journalists by Huthi rebels in Yemen, saying it reflected "the dire state of media freedom" in the war-torn country. The 10 journalists have been held since the summer of 2015 and are being prosecuted on trumped-up spying charges, according to the rights group. It said the men have been tortured, held incommunicado and deprived of medical care.

    Representational Image
    Amnesty condemns Yemen rebels

    "The unlawful and prolonged detention, torture and other ill-treatment of these 10 journalists is a shocking reminder of the repressive media climate facing journalists in Yemen and illustrates the risks they face at the hands of all parties to the conflict," said Rasha Mohamed, Amnesty's Yemen researcher. "These men are being punished for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression. "The de facto Huthi authorities should release them immediately and drop all the charges against them," he said in a statement.

    [Raids on Amnesty International: Rs 36 crore foreign funding under ED's scanner]

    In December 2018, the men were charged with a series of offences, including spying -- which carries a death sentence in Yemen -- and cooperating with the Saudi-led coalition backing the government, said Amnesty. It was unclear when their trials will start.

    The Iran-aligned Huthi rebels control the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen. According to Amnesty, some of the journalists worked for online media outlets affiliated with Al-Islah, an Islamist party that opposes the Huthi rebels. Nearly 10,000 people -- most of them civilians -- have been killed and more than 60,000 wounded since March 2015, when the coalition intervened in the Yemen war. Rights groups estimate the actual death toll could be several times higher.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More YEMEN News

    Read more about:

    yemen

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue