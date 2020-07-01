Amid calls for resignation, Nepal PM KP Oli calls for cabinet meeting today

Kathmandu, July 01: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning to hold consultations with sitting ministers, after top leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party demanding his resignation on Tuesday.

Oli's recent remarks that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew Nepal's political map has backfired, as former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" slammed KP Oli for the remarks he made on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister's remarks that India was conspiring to remove him was neither politically correct, nor diplomatically appropriate," he said.

"Such a statement by the Prime Minister may damage our relations with the neighbour," he warned.

Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday said that there have been various kinds of activities in the "embassies and hotels" to remove him from power. He said some Nepalese leaders were also involved in the game.

It was not appropriate for the prime minister to accuse the southern neighbour and leaders of his own party, a senior leader of the party quoted Prachanda as saying during the meeting.

Give proof that India is trying to topple your government: Prachanda to Nepal PM Oli

Besides top leader Prachanda, senior leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, Vice Chairman Bamdev Gautam and spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha also asked Prime Minister Oli to provide evidence of his accusations and asked him to quit, he said.

They said the prime minister should resign on moral grounds after making such "undiplomatic and nonpolitical remarks." However, KP Oli, who was also present at the meeting, did not make any comments.

Prachanda has time and again spoken about the lack of coordination between the government and the party and emphasised on a 'one man one position' system to be followed by the Nepal Communist Party.

This is not the first time that the senior leaders asked Prime Minister KP Oli to resign from his post. In April too, KP Oli was asked to resign from his post.