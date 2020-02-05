America's enemies are on the run: Trump in State of the Union address

  • search
    Washington, Feb 05: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that America "stronger than ever before" as he delivered his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal.

    The first president to run for reelection after being impeachment, Trump received a sharply partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting "Four More Years" while Democrats stood silently.

    Americas enemies are on the run: Trump in State of the Union address
    United States President Donald Trump

    Unlike the two administrations that preceded him, he successfully renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement to make it more fair to the United States, noted Trump.

    Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

    "I keep my promises. We did our job."

    Democrats remained silent during most of the applause lines early except when Trump touted the bipartisan work at bipartisan criminal justice reform.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
