Ambassador Daniel Smith appointed Chargé d’Affaires at Embassy New Delhi

New Delhi, May 02: Ambassador Daniel Smith, the Director of the Foreign Service Institute who recently served as acting Secretary of State and Acting Deputy Secretary of State, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim.

Ambassador Smith carries the highest Foreign Service rank of Career Ambassador.

Ambassador Smith's appointment underscores the United States' strong commitment to our partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people. He will spearhead close cooperation with India to ensure that our countries continue to advance our shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic.

The United States stands in solidarity with India, and Ambassador Smith is committed to working together with India in partnership.