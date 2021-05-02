YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    ambassador new delhi

    Ambassador Daniel Smith appointed Chargé d’Affaires at Embassy New Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: Ambassador Daniel Smith, the Director of the Foreign Service Institute who recently served as acting Secretary of State and Acting Deputy Secretary of State, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim.

    daniel smith

    Ambassador Smith carries the highest Foreign Service rank of Career Ambassador.

    Haryana ministers to oversee COVID-19 measures; Congress raises issue of blackmarketing of medicinesHaryana ministers to oversee COVID-19 measures; Congress raises issue of blackmarketing of medicines

    Ambassador Smith's appointment underscores the United States' strong commitment to our partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people. He will spearhead close cooperation with India to ensure that our countries continue to advance our shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic.

    The United States stands in solidarity with India, and Ambassador Smith is committed to working together with India in partnership.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 5:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X