Amazon, SpaceX to launch satellites in a race to provide high-speed internet from space

Washington, Apr 30: In a race to provide high-speed internet from space, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is proposing a system with many more satellites and much lower latency than existing satellite internet service providers.

Amazon has also unveiled its intentions behind a mysterious plan, dubbed Project Kuiper, initially announced last September, according to GeekWire.

SpaceX was also given the thumbs-up from the Federal Communications Commission to launch thousands of satellites, that could offer internet to anyone on the planet. Meanwhile, Amazon hasn't yet provided a timeline for when it plans to begin launching its satellites.

Internet from space:

Unlike current satellite Internet, these devices will be in a far lower orbit and offer far faster speeds without the data caps current satellite systems use.

This new system will offer robust high-speed Internet, especially in developing countries and rural parts of developed nations. Which means, this could bring true wireless Internet options to many who currently have no real options.

SpaceX has already launched several test satellites to prove the system works. Now they have permission to move forward with a larger rollout of 4,425 satellites.