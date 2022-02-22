After US, EU to impose sanctions on Russia

United States, Feb 22: After the US, the European Unions have decided to adopt sanctions today against Russia over deployment of troops on Ukraine territory.

"EU foreign ministers will adopt sanctions today against Russia over its recognition of Ukrainian separatist regions and further deployment of troops on Ukraine territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was quoted as saying by AFP.

The move came as Putin escalated the Ukrainian crisis by recognising two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent.

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order blocking trade and investment in parts of Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The White House, which described the Russian actions as blatant violation of Moscow's international commitments, said that economic sanctions are in the pipeline.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible "severe actions" including sanctions with the international community.

"Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation," Kishida told reporters Tuesday. "Japan is watching the development with grave concern." Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community. He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia.

