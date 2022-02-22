YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After US, EU to impose sanctions on Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United States, Feb 22: After the US, the European Unions have decided to adopt sanctions today against Russia over deployment of troops on Ukraine territory.

    "EU foreign ministers will adopt sanctions today against Russia over its recognition of Ukrainian separatist regions and further deployment of troops on Ukraine territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was quoted as saying by AFP.

    After US, EU to impose sanctions on Russia

    The move came as Putin escalated the Ukrainian crisis by recognising two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent.

    US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order blocking trade and investment in parts of Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    The White House, which described the Russian actions as blatant violation of Moscow's international commitments, said that economic sanctions are in the pipeline.

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible "severe actions" including sanctions with the international community.

    "Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation," Kishida told reporters Tuesday. "Japan is watching the development with grave concern." Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community. He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia.

    More EUROPEAN UNION News  

    Read more about:

    european union russia ukraine

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X