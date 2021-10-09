YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Noble award, Russian authorities expand list of 'foreign agent' media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Oct 9: Russian authorities has labelled nine more journalists and three media organisations as "foreign agents," part of efforts to sideline critics - hours after a Russian journalist won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

    Dmitry Muratov, and fellow journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, won the prize for their fight for freedom of expression. Muratov, the editor of Novaya Gazeta, a leading independent newspaper in Russia, said he would use the prize money to help Russian journalists facing reprisals.

    After Noble award, Russian authorities expand list of foreign agent media

    Many in Russia had hoped that the prize would persuade Russian authorities to slow down their sweeping crackdown on independent media, which included dubbing critical media outlets and individual journalists as "foreign agents" - a label that carries strong pejorative connotations and implies an increased government scrutiny.

    However, shortly after the Nobel Peace Prize announcement Russia's Justice Ministry added another nine journalists and three entities to its lists of foreign agents. They included reporters from Russian Dozhd independent TV,

    The New Times news outlet, BBC and the US-funded RFE/RL among others. Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based international organization known for its open-source investigations into Russian military action in Ukraine and Syria and attacks on Kremlin opponents in Russia and abroad, was also added to the list in an apparent attempt to discourage Russians from cooperating with it.

    The two other news outlets labeled as foreign agents Friday were the Kavkazsky Uzel (Caucasian Knot) that covers events in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region and M.News online publication. The "foreign agent" label has been widely seen as part of the authorities' efforts to muzzle critical voices. The Kremlin, however, has denied that it is stifling freedom of speech and insists that the designation doesn't bar media outlets from operating. (AP)

    More NOBEL PEACE PRIZE News  

    Read more about:

    nobel peace prize russia

    Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X