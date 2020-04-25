  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After nicotine shows positive results in fight against COVID-19,France restricts its sale

    By
    |

    Paris, Apr 25: France has restricted the sale of nicotine substitutes after research published this week suggested that it may offer some protection against coronavirus.

    The Health Ministry in a decree said that it aimed to avoid shortage of products such as nicotine patches for patients and to prevent the wrong use and overuse of substitutes used to fight the infection.

    After nicotine shows positive results in fight against COVID-19,France restricts its sale

    Pharmacies are not allowed to sell more than a month's worth of substitutes until May 11, when France would begin easing lockdown measures and re-opening schools. The decree also said that online sales were suspended.

    A team of French researchers had written a scientific article which tends to show that there are fewer patients in the population consuming nicotine and therefore smokers that in the rest of the population. But beware this does not means that tobacco protects. Tobacco kills, the article added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus nicotine france

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X