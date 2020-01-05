After Nankana Sahib attack, Sikh youth killed in Pakistan's Peshawar

  • search
    Peshawar, Jan 05: Days after Nankana Sahib attack, a Sikh youth, Ravinder Singh, has been murdered in Peshwar. He was 25.

    The victim identified as Harmeet Singh was found in the Chamkani police station, Peshawar. However, his killer hasn't been identified yet.

    After Nankana Sahib attack, Sikh youth killed in Pakistans Peshawar
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, a Sikh organisation here has condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and demanded an immediate probe to fix responsibility.

    Pak Muslim leaders visits Gurudwara Nankana Sahib; BJP lambaste at Oppn says, incident justifies CAA

    "Some elements in Pakistan want to give trouble to minorities including Sikhs. An immediate probe would fix the responsibility following which action can be taken against the culprits," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement on Sunday.

    He said the timing of the attack was suspicious and aimed at undoing the good work like opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

    Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore in Pakistan where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. A violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
