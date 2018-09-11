Afghanistan: 19 killed as Suicide bomber targets protesters in Nangarhar

Kabul, Sep 11: A suicide bomber targeted protestors in Momand Dara district in Nangarhar province on Tuesday killing 19 people. The protestors asked for dismissal of local police chief.

Provincial governor's spokesman said at least 19 people were killed and 57 others were wounded in the explosion.

Governor spokesman said,''A suicide attacker targeted a group of people who were protesting against a Local Police commander in Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province, casualties feared.''

The protest was held in Mohmand Dara district near Jalalabad-Torkham Highway.

Local officials said the wounded were taken to Jalalabad hospitals.