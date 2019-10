Afghanistan: 10 including a child dead, 27 injured in explosion

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Kabul, Oct 07: Ten people were reportedly killed and 27 injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city on Monday.

A child is also said to have died in the explosion.

Some explosive materials were reportedly kept in a rickshaw which went off. An Afghan army vehicle was nearby and is said to have been damaged.

Details awaited.