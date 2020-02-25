Adorable lost Dog walks into local police station to report himself 'missing', then returns home

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Feb 25: A pet German Shepherd mix who ran away from home in the middle of the night and ended up in a Odessa Police Department in Texas in wee hours of the morning, letting them know that he's lost.

Odessa Police Department cops were shocked when Chico the German Shepherd walked into station on February 11. The officers looked out if there was an ID tag to match him with his owners. When they didn't find it, they called the animal control to come and check for a microchip.

The pooch was quiet friendly and played with the police officers for a while.

Karnataka farmers paint dogs to look like tiger to protect crops

The police officers also clicked a few pictures of this pet standing enthusiastically peaking over their desk.

They shared the pictures of the dog over Facebook and it soon went viral on various social media platforms with people wanting to help him reunite with his family.

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence

The owner only came to know about his pet's outing only after he came across these pictures. But luckily by then, Chico had managed to go back home on his own.

On February 11, the officers at Odessa Police Department had a fluffy visitor.

Sergeant Rusty Martin who was in the precinct told The Dodo, "We were all excited to have him in the building. We had a tennis ball and threw it in the lobby for a bit. Everyone loved on him."

By the time the officials came in to check for the chip, Chico had left the police station and returned home.

The post got over thousand shares and Chico's owner Edward Alvarado was asleep and he got to know about his pet after his nephew texted him the pictures of Chico on social media.

Alvarado went out to check but Chico was back on his own. Alvarado informed the police that he had returned. Seeing Chico's smartness a lot of people have already deemed him fit for being a service dog. Clever dog, no doubt!