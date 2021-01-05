Actor Hilary Duff says she got eye infection after too many COVID-19 tests

YouTube
    Los Angeles, Jan 05: Actor Hilary Duff says she developed a painful eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests while filming for her TV series, "Younger".

    The former Disney star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

    "Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot. So... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all," Duff wrote.

    "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she added.

    Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

    The "Lizzie McGuire" star is currently pregnant with her third child.

    She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
    X