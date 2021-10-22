Actor Baldwin kills crew member with prop gun on film set in New Mexico

Wonder Woman 3’s future: Find out what Jenkins has to say

International

oi-Prakash KL

Mexico, Oct 22: A woman was killed during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin when the actor fired a prop gun on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on the sets of the forthcoming film Rust in New Mexico.

As per the authorities, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42) was killed and film director Joel Souza (48) was injured in the incident around 1.50 pm on the sets of Rust in Santa Fe County.

According to investigating officers, it appears the scene involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged and the actor fired either during filming or rehearsal. The investigation is on to determine how the actor shot the two.

The deceased was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died. Whereas Mr Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

"We're trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm," The New York Times quotes Juan Rios, a spokesperson from Sheriff's Office, as saying.

Authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

As per Internet Movie Database website, the film revolves around a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas. The teen escapes with his long-estranged grandpa after the boy is sentenced to hang for accidentally killing a local rancher.

The 63-year-old is known for movies like Beetlejuice, Working Girl, Married to the Mob , and Talk Radio.