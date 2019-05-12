  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6 days after wedding, woman dies on honeymoon, husband banned from leaving Sri Lanka

    By
    |

    London, May 12: A newly-wed British Indian man is stuck in Sri Lanka after his wife died from a mysterious illness at a hotel in the country on their honeymoon.

    Khilan Chandaria is not under arrest or facing a charge, but has been stopped from leaving Sri Lanka since his wife Usheila Patel, 31, died on Apr 25.

    6 days after wedding, woman dies on honeymoon, husband banned from leaving Sri Lanka

    Chandaria, a 33-year-old phone shop owner from north-west London, has not been arrested or charged in connection with his wife's death but is not being permitted to return to his home in the UK.

    Passengers find pilot & co-pilot of their flight to be mother-daughter duo; delighted

    "A post-mortem said she died from dehydration, obviously from vomiting," said Chandaria, who had also noticed a weird "smell" in their hotel room before the suspected food poisoning.

    While Chandaria had initially been free to leave Sri Lanka, he refused to leave until his wife's body has been released.

    He has now been banned from leaving until a government report into the death can be prepared.

    The couple was married in London on April 19 before flying off on honeymoon four days later. They had been staying at the five-star beach resort called Amari in the southwestern coastal city of Galle in Sri Lanka. They were scheduled to fly to Maldives on the second leg of the honeymoon.

    But they both fell ill and were "feverish and vomiting blood" after consuming some food and drinks at the hotel. They were rushed to a hospital after they called for help to their hotel room. Patel was pronounced dead at the Karapitiya Hospital in Galle on April 25.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka wedding

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue