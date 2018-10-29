  • search

6.1 quake hits El Salvador, no loss of life reported

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mexico City, Oct 29: A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador on Sunday, shaking people in the western portions of the country near the border with Guatemala but no damage has been reported.

    Earthquake tremors caused under the surface

    Earthquake tremors caused under the surface

    The US Geological Survey said the tremor occurred 24 kilometres under the surface. Its epicentre was 93.4 kilometres southwest of the Salvadoran coastal town of Acajutla.

    Also Read | Dozens of homes damaged after series of earthquakes hit El Salvador

    People walk past the damaged buildings

    People walk past the damaged buildings

    Carlos Lopez Mendoza of the Salvadoran Red Cross said officials had checked throughout the affected area without finding any indications of problems. "There are no reports of damages or victims," he said.

    Pedro Escamilla, who lives in Santa Tecla, 10 kilometres west of the capital, said the quake was not violent. "It was a long, swaying, but gentle earthquake," he said.

    Indonesia hit by 7. 5 magnitude

    Indonesia hit by 7. 5 magnitude

    Earlier this year, the earthquakes have taken place in various parts such as Indonesia where Tsunami caused by 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed 384 people in September 2018.

    Also Read | At least 832 dead in Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster

    Hokkaido, Japan devastated by earthquake

    Hokkaido, Japan devastated by earthquake

    Apart from that, earthquake had hit parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Papua New Guinea and also in Japan's Hokkaido. Jammu & Kashmir got hit by 4.6 magnitude of quake whereas Papua New Guinea and Hokkaido in Japan was affected by 7. 0 and 5. 6. magnitude of earthquake.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    earthquake el salvador

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue