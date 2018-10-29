6.1 quake hits El Salvador, no loss of life reported

Earthquake tremors caused under the surface

The US Geological Survey said the tremor occurred 24 kilometres under the surface. Its epicentre was 93.4 kilometres southwest of the Salvadoran coastal town of Acajutla.

People walk past the damaged buildings

Carlos Lopez Mendoza of the Salvadoran Red Cross said officials had checked throughout the affected area without finding any indications of problems. "There are no reports of damages or victims," he said.

Pedro Escamilla, who lives in Santa Tecla, 10 kilometres west of the capital, said the quake was not violent. "It was a long, swaying, but gentle earthquake," he said.

Indonesia hit by 7. 5 magnitude

Earlier this year, the earthquakes have taken place in various parts such as Indonesia where Tsunami caused by 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed 384 people in September 2018.

Hokkaido, Japan devastated by earthquake

Apart from that, earthquake had hit parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Papua New Guinea and also in Japan's Hokkaido. Jammu & Kashmir got hit by 4.6 magnitude of quake whereas Papua New Guinea and Hokkaido in Japan was affected by 7. 0 and 5. 6. magnitude of earthquake.

