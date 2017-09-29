58 Syrian Army troops killed in IS attacks: monitor

Beirut, Sep 29: The Islamic State group killed at least 58 Syrian government troops and militia as the jihadists put up fierce resistance to a Russian-backed offensive against some of its last bastions.

Most of Thursday's dead came south of the desert town of Sukna, east of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.The tunnels exploded were all located under buildings seized by the Syrian Army during earlier battles.

IS put out a statement claiming to have killed scores of regime fighters in the area.

The significant advance made by the Syrian forces against rebel fighters in rural Damascus has been tragically disturbed by a series of deadly tunnel explosions.

PTI