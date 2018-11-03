  • search

5-year-old boy has 15-page resume! Chinese social media is stunned

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Nov 3: The Chinese has a resume covering 15 pages and is "confident" and possesses "rich and varied experience" and the document has already got several thousand shares and comments after it was posted on Chinese social media Weibo. What's so special about the list of achievements? Well, the owner of the biodata is just five years old and many found that enraging.

    5-year-old boy has 15-page resume! Chinese social media is stunned

    While some netizens mocked the unnamed child over his several achievements accomplished already, others found it to be a tragedy of China's fierce competitive system which they felt was taking a toll on souls even before they understood what they were up to.

    Also Read | China's Xi promises tax cuts, other help to entrepreneurs

    The Chinese kid's 15-page resume spoke about his "wide variety of habits" outside schooling and they include: playing piano, dancing hip-hop, playing football and Chinese board game Go. It also speaks about the number of books he has read in the year, totalling over 400 and features a colour-coded map of his world travels.

    The resume also describes the child to be "strong", which is proved by the fact that he doesn't cry when taking his vaccination shots. It even said that the 'candidate' is capable of adjusting his mood and actively dedicate himself to studies.

    Also Read | Bus service with Pak and Kashmir, two different issues says China

    The biodata also emphasised on the boy's emotional intelligence, saying he pens three English essays a week to express his feelings.

    Read more about:

    china child social media

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue