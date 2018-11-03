5-year-old boy has 15-page resume! Chinese social media is stunned

Beijing, Nov 3: The Chinese has a resume covering 15 pages and is "confident" and possesses "rich and varied experience" and the document has already got several thousand shares and comments after it was posted on Chinese social media Weibo. What's so special about the list of achievements? Well, the owner of the biodata is just five years old and many found that enraging.

While some netizens mocked the unnamed child over his several achievements accomplished already, others found it to be a tragedy of China's fierce competitive system which they felt was taking a toll on souls even before they understood what they were up to.

The Chinese kid's 15-page resume spoke about his "wide variety of habits" outside schooling and they include: playing piano, dancing hip-hop, playing football and Chinese board game Go. It also speaks about the number of books he has read in the year, totalling over 400 and features a colour-coded map of his world travels.

The resume also describes the child to be "strong", which is proved by the fact that he doesn't cry when taking his vaccination shots. It even said that the 'candidate' is capable of adjusting his mood and actively dedicate himself to studies.

The biodata also emphasised on the boy's emotional intelligence, saying he pens three English essays a week to express his feelings.