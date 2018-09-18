Five baby squirrels in USA find their tails getting badly entangled with the others’

Madison (USA), Sept 18: They yet carry their baggage unlike us and sometimes even pay dearly for it. Five baby squirrels were recently found in Wisconsin state of the USA who got their tails badly entangled with each other and further messed up with grass and plastic. The hapless creatures desperately tried to break free by running in different directions but they only got stuck more in the web.

There was no way that the squirrels could solve their problem without an external help and only the human being could be that help. They were seen by a "caring finder" who carried them to an animal welfare NGO where they were anaesthetised and operated upon to free the entangled nest. All five animals were doing fine except some tissue damage in their tails.

It is, however, not the first time that such a bizarre incident has happened. In May, the tails of six baby squirrels got entangled badly in the state of Nebraska, USA, and it took an hour to separate them. There, too, the squirrels suffered damage in their tail tissues but none were hurt seriously.

Luckily, we humans don't carry the baggage of the tail any more. Had we still, one entanglement in this increasingly polarised world could lead to more unfortunate outcomes. Who knows?