  • search

This cute squad is returning home from the doctor… OMG! They are so adorable

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The cute squad is returning home after having their first veterinary examination. They are 13 in number and all of them are packed on the back of the family car before they head home. A video with cuteness overloaded.

    Also Read | This bus driver can't remain idle even when his vehicle stops at red signal

    These puppies are from a Maremma and a Bernese Mountain Dog and they are gentle and playful like their parents who are youthful and energetic. The furry babies are administered their first vaccinations and they are called one by one. They cooperate with the doctor like true gentlemen, playing and sleeping and wagging their little tails in between. The doctor gets into the car to catch their attention as the others fit them in the car booty, taking care that the door doesn't slam on any of the cute puppies and hurt them.

    This cute squad is returning home from the doctor… OMG! They are so adorable

    A beautiful video and worth a share. Look for more such lovely stuff on our website.

    Credit: WildCreatures; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video dogs cute puppy animals

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue