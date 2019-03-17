5 Indians among 50 people killed in NZ Christchurch shooting

5 Indians among 50 people killed in New Zealand Christchurch shooting

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chirstchurch, Mar 17: Five Indians were killed among 50 other people as the death toll rose two days after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand city of Christchurch.

The New Zealand police confirmed on Sunday morning that the death count in the horrific shootings has risen to 50.

Police have shared a list of victims with relatives and loved-ones and are rushing to release bodies to families on Sunday.

Police said evidence so far suggests Australia-born 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant was the lone gunman.

Officials are rushing to release the victims' bodies to their families, as Muslim burial practices require the last rites and rituals to be done as soon as possible, according to the report.

The Indian High Commission had on Saturday tweeted that it has been pursuing with local authorities the whereabouts of 9 Indians, including 2 persons of Indian origin (PIO) and that they are in regular touch with their families.

The terrorist attack appeared to have been carried out by a white nationalist who posted a racist manifesto and streamed live video before carrying out the attack, denouncing immigrants as "invaders". The manifesto talks about an invasion from India, along with China and Turkey. Tarrant also describes these countries as "potential nation enemies in the East", the local media reported.

Minutes before the shooting began on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was emailed a copy of the manifesto purported to be from the gunman, her office said. Many news outlets and lawmakers also received the email.

Alleged Christchurch gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant appeared on Saturday morning in a Christchurch courtroom. Court papers identified him as Brenton Harrison Tarrant. The New Zealand police said he would face additional charges, and were considering charging him under the country's Terrorism Suppression Act.

Meanwhile, about 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. Over 30,000 of them are students, according to the Indian High Commission's data available on its website.