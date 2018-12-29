4 killed as bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza Pyramids

International

oi-Deepika S

Cairo, Dec 29: A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus on Friday, 28 December in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing 3 Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide.

A statement by Egypt's public prosecutor's office said 11 other tourists from Vietnam were wounded along with the Egyptian bus driver when the homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm.

According to AP, the bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off. The wounded included 10 Vietnamese tourists.

The attack takes place as Egypt's vital tourism industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

According to AP, over the past two years, militant attacks against Christians in Egypt - usually targeting churches or buses carrying pilgrims to remote desert monasteries - have killed over a hundred people.

Oneindia News (with PTI Inputs)