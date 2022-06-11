YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kathmandu, Jun 11: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

    The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicenter being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

    4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu
    Representational Image

    Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.

    The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake kathmandu

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X