4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu

Vicky Nanjappa

Kathmandu, Jun 11: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicenter being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.

It's 3:19am here is Kathmandu, #Nepal now.3:35am We had earthquake for about a second since then we are awake, GODforbid worried for more shocks. This reminded me of 2015 monstrous earthquake & continuous aftershocks we faced. Let's help send prayers,love to Mother Earth. — JYOTI🪔PANDEY🇳🇵 (@AngelicJyoti) June 10, 2022

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:50 [IST]