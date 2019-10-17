35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Riyadh, Oct 17: A collision between a private chartered bus with a heavy vehicle in the western Saudi Arabian city has claimed the lives of thirty-five foreigners and left four others injured on Thursday.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, the official Saudi Press Agency added, and authorities have launched an investigation.

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

"Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured," the prime minister tweeted.