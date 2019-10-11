  • search
    30-year-old man gets 100 years in jail for killing, dismembering woman

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Grand Rapids, Oct 11: A Michigan man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman has been sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after a judge called his actions "reprehensible and heinous."

    Man gets 100 years in prison for killing, dismembering woman

    Kristine Young brought her daughter's cremains to court Thursday and told Jared Chance: "I want to rip you limb from limb."

    Chance had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years at age 61. Instead, he chose to go to trial last month and was found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes.

    Ashley Young's torso was found in December in the basement of Chance's Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found.

    The sentence exceeded state guidelines. But Judge Mark Trusock says the guidelines don't account for the "level of brutality" in Young's death.

