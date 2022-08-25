Internet is inspired by this Zomato delivery agent carrying his kids to work

3-year-old 'dead' girl wakes up at her funeral, but dies later

Mexico, Aug 25: After being officially declared dead by doctors, a three-year old girl woke up at her funeral. Unfortunately, the joy of seeing the daughter alive was short lived for her mother as the girl passed away a few hours later.

The incident took place in Mexico on August 17 at the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.

What the grieving mother say?

3-year-old Camila Martínez was taken to to a pediatrician in the municipality of Villa de Ramos after she complained of stomach pain followed by vomiting and fever. The doctor directed the couple to admit their daughter for dehydration at Salinas de Hildalgo Community Hospital.

The girl was prescribed paracetamol by doctors before sending the toddler home. However, the medication But the vomiting did not stop and they admitted the girl again.

"They wanted to give her (intravenous therapy). They took a long time to put oxygen on her. They didn't put it on her because they couldn't find her little veins; finally, a nurse managed it," ," The Sun quoted her mother Mary Jane Mendoza as saying.

After about 10 minutes, the IV was removed and taken away to rest. "She still was hugging me, they took her away and told me, 'You have to let her rest in peace.'" the grieving mother recalled.

To her horror, Mendoza was then kept from her ailing daughter in a separate, locked room. Later declared dead from dehydration.

The following day, a funeral was organised to mourn the untimely death of the girl when someone observed that the coffin's glass window was fogging up. The toddler's maternal granny noticed that the girl's eyes were moving and pulse indicated that she was alive.

She was taken to Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital, where doctors treated her before declaring her dead from a cerebral edema (brain swelling).

'That was really where my baby was done. We are devastated, because my girl was a very happy person, she got along with everyone, she didn't single anyone out,' Mendoza added. 'We have many people on the ranch who support us because she was cherished.'

As per New York Times, the first death certificate obtained by the devastated parents indicated Martínez died from dehydration and the second noted her cause of death as dehydration, cerebral edema and metabolic failure.

'What I really want is for justice to be served. I have no grudge against the doctors went to extreme (measures),' she said. 'I only ask that the doctors, nurses and directors be changed, so that it does not happen again,' the mother claimed.

The matter is being investigated by the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General's Office.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 15:16 [IST]