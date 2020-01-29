2019-nCoV: HIV wonder drug used to 'cure' coronavirus patient by China doctors

Beijing, Jan 29: As the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 132 while nearly 5,974 people new cases have been confirmed, as of January 29, 2020, Chinese state media and a government official have claimed that they have 'cured' patients infected off the deadly virus.

According to Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, the first patient since the beginning of the deadly outbreak has been cured and discharged from hospital.

The patient identifed as 56-year-old woman identified as 'Chen' was a resident of Wuhan-the city where the Coronavirus originated. She reportedly had flu-like symptoms on January 10 before being admitted to hospital on Jan 12. After nearly two weeks under medical care, she was released.

The state-owned Beijing Daily Newspaper reported that Chen demonstrated significant improvements in her respiratory system following pulmonary CT scans and two independent blood tests found the patient free from the Coronavirus, as reported on Sunday (Jan 26).

According to a recent reports, it claims that Chinese doctors are indicating that trial runs with an HIV wonder drug have "somewhat successfully" stopped the spread of the disease to cells.

Three Beijing hospitals began administering lopinavir/itonavir - two antiretroviral drugs used in combination to treat HIV - to patients suffering from the coronavirus. Major research in the past claimed that the antiviral drugs used to treat HIV/AIDS, could be used to treat SARS.

The study also concluded that 'Nelfinavir could decrease the production of virus from cells'.

The death rate from the new coronavirus is not yet known, as more fatalities will likely be reported. Most patients who have died are above 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to reports from local authorities.

The coronavirus can be passed between humans through close contact, Chinese medical experts say. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days, Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said.

Ten to 14 days is a sound period for isolation and observation. When the incubation period ends, those who fall sick will get timely treatment and those who do not will be just fine.

Epidemiologically, the novel coronavirus is homologous to the virus discovered in a type of bat in 2017.

China has ramped up efforts to contain the virus. The country has extended the New Year Festival holidays till February 2 to prevent reverse migration of millions of migrants works to return to their work from holidays.