2 lakh COVID-19 deaths become 20 crore in Biden's campaign speech

New Delhi, Sep 21: This is the second time when US Presidential candidate Joe Biden mistakenly claiming that 20 crore Americans have died from coronavirus during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be - it's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk,' said Biden.

Earlier in June, Biden wrongly claimed 12 crore people had died as a result of COVID-19.

The US has reported nearly 2,00,000 coronavirus deaths so far, according to data by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While discussing the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has leveled against the United States and Trump, Biden accidentally claimed that nearly two-thirds of the country had died.

Biden's comments were made while he criticized Trump for his health care policies, which he suggested failed Americans during the pandemic.

'Millions of Americans are voting because they know their health care hangs in the balance,' Biden said.

He previously slammed Biden over mistaking the COVID-19 death toll, saying: 'If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid' and 'this is beyond a normal mistake.'

With just 44 days until the embattled election, both Biden and President Trump have revved up their campaigning to secure votes before Americans go to the polls.