15 dead in suicide attack on Afghanistan funeral

At least 15 people were killed and 14 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up during a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

An earlier statement from the governor's office said six people had been killed and 11 wounded.

The attacker struck during the funeral ceremony for a former governor of Haska Mina district who died recently of natural causes, the statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar where the Islamic State group has a stronghold.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)