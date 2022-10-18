Man beats up traffic cop when questioned about tinted glass in his car

YouTube
    Indore, Oct 18: A 31-year-old man allegedly thrashed a traffic constable in Indore after the latter asked him to remove the tinted glass from his car windows, an official said on Tuesday.

    He then hit his own head with a stone when he saw other police personnel approaching him following the incident on Monday evening, the official said, adding that the man was arrested.

    During a vehicle checking drive at a square, a traffic police team stopped a sports utility vehicle (SUV) having its windscreen and window glasses covered with a black film which is prohibited, Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said.

    The SUV owner, resident of Morar in Gwalior, was asked to remove the tinted glass and deposit a penalty for violation of rules, he said. However, the SUV owner got violent and allegedly thrashed a police constable, the official said.

    When the man saw other police personnel coming towards him, he hit his head with a stone lying on the road, he said. The man was arrested and a case was registered against him on charges of threatening and thrashing the police staff and obstructing official work, Chaurasia said.

