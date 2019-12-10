  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Indore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indore 'My Home' night club raid: 11 working as musicians arrested

    By
    |

    Indore, Dec 09: Eleven men working as artistes at 'My Home' night club in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided on November 30 leading to the rescue of 67 women and seven children, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

    Indore My Home night club raid: 11 working as musicians arrested

    On Saturday, 35 persons connected to the club were arrested under section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code, including 11 people who played musical instruments there. "These 11 played musical instruments and have no past criminal record. Despite this, they have been arrested," said Abhishek Gavde, who runs an institution in the city for artistes.

    A group of local artistes on Monday submitted a memorandum to Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra demanding that the 11 be set free and the cases against them dropped.

    "We are legally examining the role of these artistes after which appropriate action will be taken," Mishra told PTI. Meanwhile, the hunt for Jitendra Soni, who owned the club, continued, and a Rs 30,000 award has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

    Soni's son Amit was arrested in the human trafficking case on December 1, and a local court on Monday extended his remand till December 12.

    More INDORE News

    Read more about:

    indore night club

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue