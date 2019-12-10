Indore 'My Home' night club raid: 11 working as musicians arrested

Indore

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Indore, Dec 09: Eleven men working as artistes at 'My Home' night club in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided on November 30 leading to the rescue of 67 women and seven children, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

On Saturday, 35 persons connected to the club were arrested under section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code, including 11 people who played musical instruments there. "These 11 played musical instruments and have no past criminal record. Despite this, they have been arrested," said Abhishek Gavde, who runs an institution in the city for artistes.

A group of local artistes on Monday submitted a memorandum to Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra demanding that the 11 be set free and the cases against them dropped.

"We are legally examining the role of these artistes after which appropriate action will be taken," Mishra told PTI. Meanwhile, the hunt for Jitendra Soni, who owned the club, continued, and a Rs 30,000 award has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Soni's son Amit was arrested in the human trafficking case on December 1, and a local court on Monday extended his remand till December 12.